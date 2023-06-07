Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 86,021 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $112,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,306 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

