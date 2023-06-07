Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 669,318 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.04% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $254,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

