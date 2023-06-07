Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $106,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

