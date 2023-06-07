Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $131,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

