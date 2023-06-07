Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of TransDigm Group worth $121,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $795.42 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

