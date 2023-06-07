Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Prudential Financial worth $133,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 932.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

