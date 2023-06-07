Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $102,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.
Insider Activity at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.