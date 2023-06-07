Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $128,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

