Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $314.37 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VOE opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
