Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Watsco were worth $132,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

