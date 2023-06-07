Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 13,373 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $125,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after acquiring an additional 379,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

