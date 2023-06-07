Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 58,091 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $131,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

