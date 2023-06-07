Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,150,927 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,150,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $140,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,462,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

