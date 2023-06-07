Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,111 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $116,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $278.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,667 shares of company stock worth $32,003,568 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

