Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,111 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $116,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,667 shares of company stock worth $32,003,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $278.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.