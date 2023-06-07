Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 156,433 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of FedEx worth $136,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

