Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,165 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $101,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.