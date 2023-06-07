Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 206,258 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Hasbro worth $102,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $89.26.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

