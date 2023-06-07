Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 37,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $125,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

