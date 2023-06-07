WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $23.14 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $23.14 million and $233,720.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00336369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003771 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

