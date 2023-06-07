Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Wolfspeed by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.
Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:WOLF opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
