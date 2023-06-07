Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Bank of America cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

XEL stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

