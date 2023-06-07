Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 100,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 245,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.