Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 100,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 245,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

