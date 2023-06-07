Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 4.0 %

YEXT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

