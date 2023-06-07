Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.77% of Zebra Technologies worth $101,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $270.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

