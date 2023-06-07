ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZFOX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. ZeroFox has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZFOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.