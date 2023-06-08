1,001 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 95,011 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of WST opened at $344.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.