12,073 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EAT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

