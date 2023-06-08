12,545 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after buying an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

NYSE AMX opened at $22.25 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

