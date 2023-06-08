2,043 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 249.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 257,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.