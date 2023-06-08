3,075 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,387 shares of company stock worth $31,106,310. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.