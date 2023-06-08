326,300 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 85,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 856,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.73 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.