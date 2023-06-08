4,163 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.