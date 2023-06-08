739 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.