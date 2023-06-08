ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00.

Shares of ACMR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

