ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $15.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.91.
ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
