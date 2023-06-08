ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $15.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.91.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

