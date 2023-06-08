Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $385.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.4 %

ADBE opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.55 and a 200-day moving average of $358.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.