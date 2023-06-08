Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

