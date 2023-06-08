AECOM to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

