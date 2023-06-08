Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.6 %

OTC:ANYYY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.38.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.