AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited develops, licenses, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It offers products for use in the areas of allergy, cold and flu, eyecare, first aid, pain management, gastrointestinal, dermatology, and medicated vitamins.

