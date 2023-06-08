Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $116.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

