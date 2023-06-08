Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,341 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 148,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,922 shares of company stock valued at $801,063 and have sold 28,323 shares valued at $2,255,631. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

