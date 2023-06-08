Alan J. Glass Sells 1,135 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

