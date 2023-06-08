Aleph Zero (AZERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.95 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $213.95 million and $1.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 213,960,340 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

