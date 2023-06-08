Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $88,200.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.23.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 279.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 2,040,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alkermes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.