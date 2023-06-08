Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.