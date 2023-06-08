ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Peter Possemiers Buys 1,740 Shares

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider Peter Possemiers bought 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.46 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,940.40 ($13,205.56).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.68%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.