Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

