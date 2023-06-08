American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $906.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

